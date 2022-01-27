ED seizes assets worth Rs 3.19 crore of three personnel of Hyderabad firm under FEMA
Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized assets worth Rs 3.19 crores belonging to three personnel of 3K Technologies Limited, a Hyderabad firm for allegedly violating the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) Act, 1999.
The accused have been identified as Karusala Venkat Subba Rao, Tejesh K Kodali and Kadiyala Venkateswara Rao.
"ED has seized assets worth Rs 3.19 crore of Karusala Venkat Subba Rao, Tejesh K. Kodali and Kadiyala Venkateswara Rao of M/s 3K Technologies Limited, Hyderabad, under FEMA, 1999," said a tweet from the agency. (ANI)
