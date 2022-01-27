Left Menu

ED seizes assets worth Rs 3.19 crore of three personnel of Hyderabad firm under FEMA

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized assets worth Rs 3.19 crores belonging to three personnel of 3K Technologies Limited, a Hyderabad firm for allegedly violating the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) Act, 1999.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 22:06 IST
ED seizes assets worth Rs 3.19 crore of three personnel of Hyderabad firm under FEMA
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized assets worth Rs 3.19 crores belonging to three personnel of 3K Technologies Limited, a Hyderabad firm for allegedly violating the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) Act, 1999.

The accused have been identified as Karusala Venkat Subba Rao, Tejesh K Kodali and Kadiyala Venkateswara Rao.

"ED has seized assets worth Rs 3.19 crore of Karusala Venkat Subba Rao, Tejesh K. Kodali and Kadiyala Venkateswara Rao of M/s 3K Technologies Limited, Hyderabad, under FEMA, 1999," said a tweet from the agency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
3
Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bommai

Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bomma...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022