Disabled-friendly battery-operated vehicle introduced in Hyderabad

A battery-operated buggy has been introduced to ferry people with disabilities, elderly, women and children, within the premises of Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), in Hyderabad, said Varaprasad, Regional Manager, Ranga Reddy, Telangana State Road Transport Corp on Thursday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 28-01-2022 07:31 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 07:31 IST
Battery-operated buggy introduced in Hyderabad's Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A battery-operated buggy has been introduced to ferry people with disabilities, elderly, women and children, within the premises of Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), in Hyderabad, said Varaprasad, Regional Manager, Ranga Reddy, Telangana State Road Transport Corp on Thursday. Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has introduced a battery-operated vehicle to ferry passengers from Central Bus Station (CBS) to Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) free of cost.

The buggy is free of cost for commuters and runs with a frequency of five minutes. Speaking to ANI, Varaprasad said, "It is free of cost and is operated between 6 am to 10 pm and is started purely for the convenience of travellers. It's currently being run with a 100 per cent occupancy in a frequency of 5 mins."

The Manager further informed that there are 134 charging points installed at the bus station for the purpose. "134 charging points installed at the bus station," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

