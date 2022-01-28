Left Menu

Advanced Light Helicopter MK III aircraft inducted at INS Utkrosh

The induction marks a continuing increase in the capabilities of the A&N Command in the past two decades of its raising as India’s only joint theatre command. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 15:20 IST
Advanced Light Helicopter MK III aircraft inducted at INS Utkrosh
Speaking on the occasion, Lt General Ajai Singh termed the induction as a boost to the security of Andaman & Nicobar. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

In a boost to maritime security, the indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) MK III aircraft was formally inducted at INS Utkrosh by Commander-in-Chief, Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN) Lieutenant General Ajai Singh at Port Blair on January 28, 2022. As the rotor blades of the versatile helicopter cut through the air, aircraft were ceremonially welcomed into ANC with a traditional water cannon salute.

The induction marks a continuing increase in the capabilities of the A&N Command in the past two decades of its raising as India's only joint theatre command.

The ALH MK III aircraft is manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and represents a tremendous leap towards self-reliance in the field of military aircraft, in line with the government's push towards 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. Till date, over 300 of these aircraft have been delivered by HAL and are being flown by the Armed Forces. Amongst its variants, the MK III variant is a maritime role variant encompassing state-of-the-art sensors and weapons that add punch to India's prowess at sea.

The ALH MK III aircraft with its glass cockpit, Shakti engines, advanced Maritime Patrol Radar, Electro–optical payload and Night Vision Device will act as a force multiplier in keeping India's far eastern seaboard and Island territories safe. The state-of-the-art aircraft has multirole capabilities including maritime surveillance, support for Special Forces, medical evacuations besides search and rescue roles.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt General Ajai Singh termed the induction as a boost to the security of Andaman & Nicobar. He added that the induction is a symbol of the country's resolve of being self-reliant in its security and maintaining peace in this region.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022