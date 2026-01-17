Bangladesh's Press Under Siege: A Call for Protection Amid Rising Attacks

On Saturday, media professionals in Bangladesh urged the government to safeguard their industry following violent assaults on two major national newspapers. These attacks come amid growing pressures on the press under the interim administration of Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. The incidents are raising concerns about press freedom and democratic stability in the country.

In December, mobs targeted the Daily Star and Prothom Alo in Dhaka, following the death of an Islamist activist. The rampage resulted in arson, looting, and endangerment of staff. Despite warnings, authorities failed to intervene, leading to outcry from the media community, who linked the attacks to efforts to suppress media independence.

Journalists reiterated their call for protection at a conference organized by the Editors Council and the Newspapers Owners Association of Bangladesh. As elections approach, media representatives stressed the need for unity and vigilance to combat intimidation tactics that undermine the free press and democratic processes.

