Left Menu

Bangladesh's Press Under Siege: A Call for Protection Amid Rising Attacks

Media personnel in Bangladesh demand protection after mob attacks on prominent newspapers, amid escalating tensions under the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus. These attacks are seen as attempts to stifle media freedom, threatening democratic institutions as the nation gears up for upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 17-01-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 18:07 IST
Bangladesh's Press Under Siege: A Call for Protection Amid Rising Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

On Saturday, media professionals in Bangladesh urged the government to safeguard their industry following violent assaults on two major national newspapers. These attacks come amid growing pressures on the press under the interim administration of Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. The incidents are raising concerns about press freedom and democratic stability in the country.

In December, mobs targeted the Daily Star and Prothom Alo in Dhaka, following the death of an Islamist activist. The rampage resulted in arson, looting, and endangerment of staff. Despite warnings, authorities failed to intervene, leading to outcry from the media community, who linked the attacks to efforts to suppress media independence.

Journalists reiterated their call for protection at a conference organized by the Editors Council and the Newspapers Owners Association of Bangladesh. As elections approach, media representatives stressed the need for unity and vigilance to combat intimidation tactics that undermine the free press and democratic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Calls

Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Ca...

 Global
2
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
3
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026