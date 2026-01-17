Greenland Not for Sale: Protestors Rally Across Denmark

In a show of solidarity with Greenland, thousands of protestors rallied across Denmark on Saturday. Demonstrators expressed opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to annex the Arctic island, urging respect for Greenlanders' right to self-determination.

The protests, marked by slogans such as "Hands off Greenland" and waving the flag of Greenland, were concentrated in Copenhagen's City Hall Square. From there, marchers progressed towards the U.S. embassy, demanding Trump drop his claims. European nations have responded by deploying military to Greenland at Denmark's request.

Trump's intentions have sparked unprecedented diplomatic tensions between the U.S. and Denmark, both NATO founding members. Though possessing significant autonomy since 1979, Greenland remains part of the Kingdom of Denmark. All political parties in Greenland's parliament support future independence but prefer to remain Danish than join the U.S. The protests were organized by Greenlandic groups and ActionAid Denmark.

(With inputs from agencies.)