Left Menu

Greenland Not for Sale: Protestors Rally Across Denmark

Protestors gathered across Denmark in solidarity with Greenland, opposing U.S. President Trump's possible annexation plans of the Arctic island. Greenlanders, demanding self-determination, organized marches and rallies, highlighting a growing diplomatic crisis. Despite Greenland's autonomy, it remains part of Denmark, which controls its defense and foreign policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 18:05 IST
Greenland Not for Sale: Protestors Rally Across Denmark
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a show of solidarity with Greenland, thousands of protestors rallied across Denmark on Saturday. Demonstrators expressed opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to annex the Arctic island, urging respect for Greenlanders' right to self-determination.

The protests, marked by slogans such as "Hands off Greenland" and waving the flag of Greenland, were concentrated in Copenhagen's City Hall Square. From there, marchers progressed towards the U.S. embassy, demanding Trump drop his claims. European nations have responded by deploying military to Greenland at Denmark's request.

Trump's intentions have sparked unprecedented diplomatic tensions between the U.S. and Denmark, both NATO founding members. Though possessing significant autonomy since 1979, Greenland remains part of the Kingdom of Denmark. All political parties in Greenland's parliament support future independence but prefer to remain Danish than join the U.S. The protests were organized by Greenlandic groups and ActionAid Denmark.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026