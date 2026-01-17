Congress Faces Turmoil After Mumbai Civic Poll Defeat
The Congress experienced its lowest ever tally in the Mumbai civic polls, causing internal strife and calls for city unit president Varsha Gaikwad's resignation. Despite internal challenges, spokesperson Sachin Sawant described the party’s performance as satisfactory amid difficult circumstances. The party's strategy involved alliances that did not succeed.
- Country:
- India
In the aftermath of its most dismal showing in the Mumbai civic polls, the Congress is facing internal discord, with demands surfacing for the resignation of city unit president Varsha Gaikwad on moral grounds.
The internal schism grew as party spokesperson Sachin Sawant argued the performance was satisfactory, considering the challenging political landscape during these critical elections.
Facing tough competition, Congress's strategic alliance with parties like the VBA did not yield success. As the internal debate continues, former Mumbai Congress president, Bhai Jagtap, emphasized the need for accountability on Gaikwad's part, reflecting the gravity of their historic electoral defeat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Mumbai
- elections
- Varsha Gaikwad
- BJP
- Shiv Sena
- factionalism
- alliances
- BMC
- political defeat
ALSO READ
Punjab Congress Accuses BJP and AAP of Betrayal with Lies and Broken Promises
Fadnavis Warns Against Arrogance: BJP's Civic Triumph in Pune
Pawar Unity Amidst BJP's Dominance in Civic Polls
Delhi BJP Calls for Legal Action Against Atishi Over Sikh Guru Remarks
Suspense Over Mumbai Mayor: Shiv Sena's Strategic Moves Amid Political Tensions