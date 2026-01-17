Left Menu

Congress Faces Turmoil After Mumbai Civic Poll Defeat

The Congress experienced its lowest ever tally in the Mumbai civic polls, causing internal strife and calls for city unit president Varsha Gaikwad's resignation. Despite internal challenges, spokesperson Sachin Sawant described the party’s performance as satisfactory amid difficult circumstances. The party's strategy involved alliances that did not succeed.

In the aftermath of its most dismal showing in the Mumbai civic polls, the Congress is facing internal discord, with demands surfacing for the resignation of city unit president Varsha Gaikwad on moral grounds.

The internal schism grew as party spokesperson Sachin Sawant argued the performance was satisfactory, considering the challenging political landscape during these critical elections.

Facing tough competition, Congress's strategic alliance with parties like the VBA did not yield success. As the internal debate continues, former Mumbai Congress president, Bhai Jagtap, emphasized the need for accountability on Gaikwad's part, reflecting the gravity of their historic electoral defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

