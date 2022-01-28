Minister releases Vision Document of Capacity Building Plan of MoFPI under Mission Karmayogi

Union Minister for M/o Food Processing Industries, Shri Pashupati Kumar Paras today released Vision Document of Capacity Building Plan of Ministry of Food Processing Industries under Mission Karmayogi in the presence of Shri Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman, Capacity Building Commission (CBC), Smt. Pushpa Subrahmanyam (Secretary, M/o FPI), Smt. Anita Praveen (Special Secretary, M/o FPI), Dr. Balasubramaniam (Member- HR, CBC), Shri Praveen Pardeshi (Member-Admn, CBC), Shri Minhaj Alam (Joint Secretary, M/o FPI), Dr. Chindi Vasudevappa (Director, NIFTEM, Sonepat), Dr. C. Anandharamakrishnan (Director, NIFTEM Thanjavur), Shri Hemang Jani (Secretary, CBC) and Dr. Atya Nand (Director, M/o FPI).

The Vision Document of Capacity Building Plan (CBP) of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries has been developed with the support of Capacity Building Commission. The Ministry of Food Processing Industries is the first amongst all Ministries and Departments to develop and implement Capacity Building Plan under Mission Karmayogi.

The objective of the Capacity Building Plan of the Ministry is to enable employees to be more creative, proactive, professional, technology-enabled, efficient, accountable and citizen-centric by providing them training in domain areas relating to Food Processing Sector. Nearly 150 employees of the Ministry will be given the training to build and strengthen behavioral, functional and domain competencies.

Various training modules for capacity building developed by NIFTEM, Sonepat and NIFTEM, Thanjavur were also launched during the event.

(With Inputs from PIB)