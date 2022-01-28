Peru court bars four Repsol execs from leaving the country in wake of oil spill
Reuters | Lima | Updated: 28-01-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 19:22 IST
A Peruvian judge on Friday barred four executives from Spanish energy firm Repsol SA from leaving the country for 18 months, as prosecutors investigate the cause of an oil spill involving a tanker hired by the company.
The quartet include Repsol's Peru chief, Jaime Fernandez-Cuesta. The government has said the incident involved some 6,000 barrels spilled on the central coast near the capital Lima.
