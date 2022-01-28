Iran nuclear talks remain difficult, but indications deal can be reached-French official

Talks between Iran and world powers remain difficult, but there are indications an agreement can be reached, a French presidential official said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after a telephone call etween French President Emmanuel Macron and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the official said the question of guarantees for Iran and how to bring its nuclear programme back under control still needed clarification.

