Left Menu

SPMCIL sets up New Bank Note Printing Lines at CNP Nashik and Bank Note Press Dewas

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 21:02 IST
SPMCIL sets up New Bank Note Printing Lines at CNP Nashik and Bank Note Press Dewas
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL) under its modernization initiatives has set up New Bank Note Printing Lines each at Currency Note Press, Nashik, and Bank Note Press, Dewas.

On 27 January 2022, the inauguration of new banknote printing line at CNP Nashik was done by Smt. Meera Swarup, Special Secretary & Financial Adviser, Ministry of Finance, and for the new banknote printing line at Bank Note Press, Dewas inauguration was done by Sh. Shashank Saksena, Sr. Economic Adviser, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, through virtual mode in the presence of Member of Parliament Sh. Hemant Tukaram Godse from Nashik constituency; Smt. Tripti Patra Ghosh, Chairman, and Managing Director, SPMCIL; Sh. S.K. Sinha, Director (HR), SPMCIL; Sh. Vinay Kumar Singh, CVO, SPMCIL; Sh. Rajesh Bansal, Chief General Manager, BNP Dewas, and Sh. Bolewar Babu, Chief General Manager, CNP Nashik.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022