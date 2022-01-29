Left Menu

COVID-19: Delhi Gym Association seeks DDMA, Govt's permission to open gyms at 50 pc capacity for fully vaccinated individuals

The Delhi Gym Association on Saturday requested the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and the Union Territory government to open gyms at 50 per cent capacity for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, stating that the same has been done by West Bengal, Haryana, and Maharashtra governments.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 14:36 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Gym Association on Saturday requested the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and the Union Territory government to open gyms at 50 per cent capacity for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, stating that the same has been done by West Bengal, Haryana, and Maharashtra governments. Hundreds of people associated with the gyms carried out a protest march near the Chief Minister's residence in civil lines and raised their grievances.

"No outbreak of corona from gyms is seen in any of the states, " the Delhi Gym association said in a representation written to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The association has demanded the Delhi Government to please take a positive decision for gyms and let the industry survive which is helping in building immunity and making Delhi healthier.

The association has said that the industry has somehow survived two lockdowns but this lockdown is breaking the foundation of the fitness industry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

