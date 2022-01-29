Karnataka Governor meets BS Yediyurappa after his daughter found hanging

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot met former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday, a day after the latter's daughter was found hanging in the apartment.

The Governor's office informed that Gehlot offered his condolences on the demise of the daughter of Yediyurappa.

Yediyurappa's granddaughter Soundarya was found hanging at a private apartment in Bengaluru, said BS Yediyurappa's Office. (ANI)

