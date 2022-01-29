Cauvery Calling has planted of 2.1 crore saplings in 2 years: Isha Foundation

Farmers in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have planted a record 2.1 crore tree-saplings in two years as part of Cauvery Calling, an initiative of Isha Foundation. The Foundation is a spiritual organisation started by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev and the objective of Cauvery Calling was to revive river Cauvery. The initiative encouraged 1.25 lakh farmers in the two States to adopt tree-based farming, coordinator of Cauvery Calling Tamilmaran told reporters here on Saturday.

A motorcycle rally undertaken by Jaggi in 2019 to create awareness and build consensus to revitalise the river bore fruit as the farmers began showing interest in the tree-based farming, he said.

In addition, volunteers of Cauvery Calling have been going from village to village to educate farmers about the economic and ecological benefits of such farming, said Tamilmaran said.

