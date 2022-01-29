Left Menu

Cauvery Calling has planted of 2.1 crore saplings in 2 years: Isha Foundation

Farmers in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have planted a record 2.1 crore tree-saplings in two years as part of Cauvery Calling, an initiative of Isha Foundation. The Foundation is a spiritual organisation started by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev and the objective of Cauvery Calling was to revive river Cauvery.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-01-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 17:46 IST
Cauvery Calling has planted of 2.1 crore saplings in 2 years: Isha Foundation
  • Country:
  • India

Farmers in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have planted a record 2.1 crore tree-saplings in two years as part of Cauvery Calling, an initiative of Isha Foundation. The Foundation is a spiritual organisation started by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev and the objective of Cauvery Calling was to revive river Cauvery. The initiative encouraged 1.25 lakh farmers in the two States to adopt tree-based farming, coordinator of Cauvery Calling Tamilmaran told reporters here on Saturday.

A motorcycle rally undertaken by Jaggi in 2019 to create awareness and build consensus to revitalise the river bore fruit as the farmers began showing interest in the tree-based farming, he said.

In addition, volunteers of Cauvery Calling have been going from village to village to educate farmers about the economic and ecological benefits of such farming, said Tamilmaran said.

PTI NVMNVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 launch

NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 l...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022