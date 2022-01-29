Left Menu

Thane collector adjudged best poll official in Konkan division

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-01-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 18:07 IST
Thane collector Rajesh Narvekar has been adjudged the best district election officer in Maharashtra's Konkan Division by the state chief election officer, as per a statement released by authorities here.

Narvekar was selected on National Voters Day, which falls in January 25, a release from the Thane district administration said.

It also added that Nirmala Birari of Kalyan West Assembly Constituency was declared the best booth level officer (BLO).

As per the release, under Narvekar, Thane added 1,70,699 new voters to its rolls, while the gender ratio had gone up from 841 to 843 as on January 1 this year.

The registration of 742 transgenders as voters here was the highest for any district in Maharashtra, it added, The electoral rolls had names of 8,35,508 voters without the photos, of which 5,10,301 were deleted, it said, adding that poll programmes like SVEEP, CFC etc were implemented effectively in Thane.

