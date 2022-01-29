Left Menu

In event of delay in sugarcane payment, farmers will get money along with interest: Shah in UP

Uttar Pradesh tops in production of sugarcane and the western region of the state is known for cultivating the crop in bulk.The opposition parties have been raising the issue of non-payment of cane prices to farmers while attacking the ruling BJP in the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday assured farmers in Uttar Pradesh that in the event of delay in payment of sugarcanes, they will get the money along with interest.

He said this announcement will be part of the BJP election manifesto.

''We have decided to announce in the BJP manifesto that in case of delay in clearance of payments, interest will be realised from sugar mills, and farmers will be paid the money along with interest,'' Shah said while addressing ''matdaatas'' (voters) here.

The minister said farmers in some regions of the state told him about the delay in sugarcane payment.

Targetting Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav over the farmers issue, Shah said there were 42 sugar mills, of which 21 mills were closed by the SP and BSP.

''Whereas during our time, none was closed and payments to farmers were made,'' he asserted. Uttar Pradesh tops in production of sugarcane and the western region of the state is known for cultivating the crop in bulk.

The opposition parties have been raising the issue of non-payment of cane prices to farmers while attacking the ruling BJP in the state. Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in seven phases beginning February 10.

