Nagpur: WCL official, pvt firm staffer held by CBI for bribery
A sub area manager with Western Coalfields Limited and a private firm staffer were booked on Saturday by the Anti-Corruption Wing of the Central Bureau of Investigation for bribery in Nagpur in Maharashtra, an official said.
WCL sub area manager Sudhanshu Shrivastava had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a contractor for return of machinery after cancellation of the latter's contract, and private firm staffer Amit Sinha had accepted Rs 32,000 on the former's behalf, he said.
Following a complaint lodged by the contractor on January 25, a trap was set in Makardhora site of WCL in Umred here, he added.
Shrivastava and Sinha have been charged under IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act provisions, the official said.
