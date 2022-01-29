Left Menu

Nagpur: WCL official, pvt firm staffer held by CBI for bribery

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 29-01-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 21:19 IST
Nagpur: WCL official, pvt firm staffer held by CBI for bribery
  • Country:
  • India

A sub area manager with Western Coalfields Limited and a private firm staffer were booked on Saturday by the Anti-Corruption Wing of the Central Bureau of Investigation for bribery in Nagpur in Maharashtra, an official said.

WCL sub area manager Sudhanshu Shrivastava had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a contractor for return of machinery after cancellation of the latter's contract, and private firm staffer Amit Sinha had accepted Rs 32,000 on the former's behalf, he said.

Following a complaint lodged by the contractor on January 25, a trap was set in Makardhora site of WCL in Umred here, he added.

Shrivastava and Sinha have been charged under IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act provisions, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
3
NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 launch

NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 l...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022