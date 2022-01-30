Women in remote areas of J-K's Rajouri get skill training under Centre's UMEED-NRLM scheme

Under the UMEED NRLM (National Rural Livelihood Mission) scheme, a major source for self-employment for empowering poor women in the far-flung areas of the Kashmir valley, about 2,500 Self Help Groups (SGH) groups in the Rajouri district are operating where more than 19,000 women members have found means of livelihood. The SGHs are running different types of self-employment units like making slippers, dairy products, handicrafts, goat farming, vegetable production, tailoring, cold drink agency, medical shop and cosmetics. The basic idea of this scheme is to reduce poverty among the rural population of Kashmir. The SGHs are also providing them with benefits of basic social security schemes of the government like the opening of bank account, Aadhar, insurance, Ayushman Bharat card, e-SHRAM card, Atal pension Yojana and others.

In Kashmir's Budhal block there are 780 functional SHGs having 5,600 plus women members. Here educated SHG Members are getting the opportunity to work as community resource persons such as cluster Coordinator, CDEO, community mobilizer, Bank Sakhi, Digi Pay Sakhi, Krishi Sakhi, Pashu Sakhi, NFLCRP, FLCRPs to serve other members. The SHGs are also providing them with different types of skill development and job oriented training. "This programme is for you so that you can open your business and get self-employed. This will also help you to mitigate your financial troubles", said Qamran Hanif, Block Programme Manager NRLM UMEED of Budhal.

Nasim Kouser who opened a grocery shop through NRLM's help said, "It is difficult for women to travel far for their daily needs. My shop has not empowered me financially but has also helped the local people with their daily items." (ANI)

