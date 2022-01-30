Left Menu

Dalit man abducted, beaten, forced to drink urine in Rajasthan's Churu; two arrested, probe on

A Dalit man was allegedly kidnapped, beaten and forced to drink liquor and urine in Rajasthan's Churu, the police said on Sunday.

ANI | Churu (Rajasthan) | Updated: 30-01-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 17:43 IST
Additional Superintendent of Police, Jagdish Prasad Bohar (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A Dalit man was allegedly kidnapped, beaten and forced to drink liquor and urine in Rajasthan's Churu, the police said on Sunday. The police have registered an FIR and arrested two accused in the matter so far.

As many as eight people have been named in the FIR. Speaking to ANI, Additional Superintendent of Police Jagdish Prasad Bohar said, "I am supervising the matter. We interrogated the people which shows the authenticity of the incident. The man has been beaten. We constituted a team and raided and arrested two accused. They are being probed and the remaining accused will soon be arrested."

The incident took place on January 26 night when the man was kidnapped and allegedly beaten and forced to drink urine. The victim told the police that he was tied with a rope and beaten with a stick.

He alleged that casteist slurs were hurled at him by the group of boys. The police have arrested two in the case so far and further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

