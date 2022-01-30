K'taka Congress chief meets BS Yediyurappa to express condolences on demise of latter's granddaughter

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Sunday met former Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa to express condolences on the demise of the latter's granddaughter.

Yediyurappa's granddaughter Soundarya was found hanging at a private apartment in Bengaluru on Friday, said BS Yediyurappa's Office.

Following the incident, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot also met BS Yediyurappa on Saturday to offer his condolences on the demise of the latter's granddaughter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)