Bus mows down bystanders in Kanpur, five dead

At least five people have been killed and several injured after an electric bus lost control and mowed down several bystanders near Tat Mill crossroad in Kanpur on Sunday, informed local police.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 31-01-2022 04:09 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 04:09 IST
Bus mows down bystanders in Kanpur (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
At least five people have been killed and several injured after an electric bus lost control and mowed down several bystanders near the Tat Mill crossroad in Kanpur on Sunday, informed local police. Three cars and many bikes have been destroyed by the bus in the accident. The driver of the bus is absconding, we are looking for him, said Pramod Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Kanpur.

"Injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital and the probe in the matter has been initiated," DCP added. Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter to express condolences to the families of the deceased in the road accident.

"Received unfortunate news of a road accident in Kanpur. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured in the accident," Priyanka tweeted in Hindi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

