Delhi airport implements one-hand bag rule with some exceptions

With some exceptions, Delhi airport implemented the rule which allowed a domestic passenger to carry only one piece of luggage or handbag as cabin luggage.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2022 11:32 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 11:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
With some exceptions, Delhi airport implemented the rule which allowed a domestic passenger to carry only one piece of luggage or handbag as cabin luggage. A Delhi airport official informed that the following advisory from Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), only one piece of hand baggage is permitted per passenger as 'Cabin Luggage'.

There are some exclusions like Ladies handbag, an overcoat or a wrap, a rug or blanket, a camera or pair of binoculars, a reasonable amount of reading material, an umbrella or a walking stick, an infant's feed for consumption during the flight and infant's carrying basket provided an infant is carried, Collapsible wheelchair and/or pair of crutches or braces for passenger's use if dependent on these, a gift item purchased from duty-free shops and a laptop bag. The official added that they have mentioned the advisory at the entry of the airport to avoid any inconvenience to the passenger during the security check.

The advisory comes in the backdrop of CISF's request to BCAS to ensure that the one bag rule is enforced by all stakeholders and airlines as passengers carrying 2-3 hand baggage create congestion at security check-point and increase security screening time that results in inconvenience to passengers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

