Kremlin says UK sanctions threat is attack on Russian businesses

The British government said nL8N2UB1GJ on Monday it would sanction businesses and people with the closest links to Putin if Russia takes any action against Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the threat was an attack on Russian businesses, undermined Britain's investment climate and inflamed tensions in Europe.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-01-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 15:16 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Monday that London's threats to introduce sanctions against Russian companies and businessmen linked to President Vladimir Putin were alarming and such actions would backfire by hurting British companies. The British government said on Monday it would sanction businesses and people with the closest links to Putin if Russia takes any action against Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the threat was an attack on Russian businesses, undermined Britain's investment climate, and inflamed tensions in Europe. Russia will respond to any such action in a way that would be based on its interests, Peskov told a briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

