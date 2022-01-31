Kremlin says UK sanctions threat is attack on Russian businesses
The British government said nL8N2UB1GJ on Monday it would sanction businesses and people with the closest links to Putin if Russia takes any action against Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the threat was an attack on Russian businesses, undermined Britain's investment climate and inflamed tensions in Europe.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the threat was an attack on Russian businesses, undermined Britain's investment climate, and inflamed tensions in Europe. Russia will respond to any such action in a way that would be based on its interests, Peskov told a briefing.
