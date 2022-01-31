Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 19:43 IST
At all-party meet AAP demands discussion on Pegasus, MSP guarantee law, Delhi's share of GST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday raised the Pegasus spyware issue at the all-party meeting and demanded a discussion on it during the Budget Session of Parliament.

The meeting was convened by Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu through virtual mode to discuss the agenda for the Budget Session that started on Monday.

The Pegasus issue was reignited after a recent New York Times report claimed that India bought the Pegasus spyware as part of a USD 2 billion defence deal with Israel in 2017.

At the meeting, the AAP also demanded that steps should be taken to stop the ''insult'' of Mahatma Gandhi and bring a law to guarantee minimum support price for the farmers produce.

Rajya Sabha MP of the AAP Sanjay Singh also demanded that the Union government should settle the Delhi government's share of Rs 12,000 crore of the GST.

''At the all-party meeting, placed before Defence Minister Rajnath Singh demands for an MSP guarantee law, stopping insult of Mahatma Gandhi, giving Delhi government's GST share of Rs 12,000 crore which is due and a discussion on Pegasus,'' Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Budget Session of Parliament began on Monday and is scheduled to conclude on April 8 with a recess in-between from February 12 to March 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

