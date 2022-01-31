Rouble hits one-week high vs dollar with Ukraine in focus

The rouble hit a one-week high against the dollar on Monday, paring last week's heavy losses after Moscow said it was ready to continue dialogue with the West over the Ukraine crisis. The Russian currency sunk to a near 15-month low of 80.4125 last week, battered by rising tensions between Moscow and the West, which has threatened to slap fresh sanctions on Russia should it take aggressive steps towards neighbouring Ukraine.

At 1421 GMT, the rouble gained 0.5% to 77.45 to the dollar after touching 77.2425, its strongest since Jan. 24. In a reminder conditions remained fragile, Britain urged Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday to "step back from the brink" over Ukraine, warning that any incursion would trigger sanctions against those with close links to the Kremlin.

"We are now preparing for a longer-than-expected period of heightened Russia-related geopolitical risk," Citi analysts said in a note. Against the euro, the rouble eased 0.1% to 86.73 .

"The geopolitical situation remains up in the air – the temporary lull in tensions may leave room for further upside if shocks are avoided," said BCS Global Markets in a note. Russia said last week the United States and NATO had not addressed Moscow's main security demands in their standoff over Ukraine but said it was ready to keep talking. Moscow has repeatedly denied accusations it plans an invasion.

Western nations have promised a tough response should Russia make an incursion into Ukrainian territory. The U.S. Senate is close to reaching a deal on legislation to target Russian banks and sovereign debt. Russia is also grappling with persistently high inflation, setting the central bank on course for a hefty 100-basis-point rate increase at its next meeting on Feb. 11, after seven hikes brought the benchmark rate to 8.50% from 4.25% in 2021, a Reuters poll showed.

Brent crude oil, a benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.2% at $91.15 a barrel, near a more than seven-year high and supporting Russian stocks. The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 2% at 1,435.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index gained 1.2% to 3,530.9 points, earlier clipping a two-week high.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)