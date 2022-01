Suicide of 21-year-old law student: Kerala HC grants bail to accused husband

Kerala High Court granted bail to Mohammed Suhail, the prime accused in a case of the alleged suicide of a 21-year-old law student. She committed suicide after complaining against her husband and in-laws for domestic violence in the name of dowry. Single Bench of Justice P Gopinath noted that Suhail, the husband of law student Mofiya Parveen was spent more than 65 days in prison and the continued detention may not be necessary because the final report had already been submitted in the Court by the police.

Earlier the court also granted bail to Suhail's father and mother. IPC 304 (B), 498 (A), 306, 34 are the charges against the trio registered by the police. The trio were arrested on 24th November, a day after the alleged suicide. She was found hanging in her house at Aluva in Ernakulam district on November 23 last year. This comes after she filed complaints with the state and national women's commission and also with the police against her husband and in-laws for domestic violence in the name of dowry.

A suicide note was recovered from her room which raised allegations against Police that a Circle Inspector neglected her complaint against husband and in-laws and also alleged that the officer behaved badly. This created controversy and the opposition parties led protests against the Police and the State Home Department. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)