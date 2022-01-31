Left Menu

Next NE Speakers' conference to be held in Itanagar

The CPA chairman and Arunachal Pradesh Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona and Meghalaya Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh, who is also president of the NERIPSTR, chaired the joint meeting in presence of Assam Speaker, Biswajiit Daimary, Nagaland Speaker Sharingain Longkumer, deputy speakers and officials of the different Assemblies of the NE.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 31-01-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 23:56 IST
Next NE Speakers' conference to be held in Itanagar
  • Country:
  • India

The next conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone-III of the north eastern states will be held at Itanagar in March, CPA chairman Pasang Dorjee Sona said on Monday.

The decision was taken at the joint meeting of the executive committee, CPA India Region Zone-III and executive council of the North East Region Institute of Parliamentary Studies & Research (NERIPSTR) held here. The CPA chairman and Arunachal Pradesh Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona and Meghalaya Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh, who is also president of the NERIPSTR, chaired the joint meeting in presence of Assam Speaker, Biswajiit Daimary, Nagaland Speaker Sharingain Longkumer, deputy speakers and officials of the different Assemblies of the NE. Lyngdoh said that the subjects and agendas of the CPA conference were shared during the meeting, which also decided that the speakers of the NE states will propose issues concerning the interest of the people of the region which will be discussed and addressed in the conference before February 15. He said that NERIPSTR has been set up in Guwahati with the objective of imparting training and extending support to all the legislators and officials of the NE Assemblies. As of now all legislators of the different NE states have to attend the trainings, workshops and programmes in Lok Sabha in Delhi. ''Because of the distance and location, we felt it is high time that we should have our own training team in Assam. Therefore, we decided to move a little fast in this matter which the executive council has authorized to initiate the matter at the earliest,'' Lyngdoh said.

''(As) president of NERIPSTR along with the appointed director Heman Das, who is the secretary of the Assam Legislative Assembly, we will initiate and see how this Institute functions at the earliest,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia
3
A rogue rocket is on course to crash into the Moon. It won’t be the first

A rogue rocket is on course to crash into the Moon. It won’t be the first

 Australia
4
N Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking Guam

N Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking Guam

 North Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022