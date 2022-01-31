Next NE Speakers' conference to be held in Itanagar

The next conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone-III of the north eastern states will be held at Itanagar in March, CPA chairman Pasang Dorjee Sona said on Monday.

The decision was taken at the joint meeting of the executive committee, CPA India Region Zone-III and executive council of the North East Region Institute of Parliamentary Studies & Research (NERIPSTR) held here. The CPA chairman and Arunachal Pradesh Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona and Meghalaya Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh, who is also president of the NERIPSTR, chaired the joint meeting in presence of Assam Speaker, Biswajiit Daimary, Nagaland Speaker Sharingain Longkumer, deputy speakers and officials of the different Assemblies of the NE. Lyngdoh said that the subjects and agendas of the CPA conference were shared during the meeting, which also decided that the speakers of the NE states will propose issues concerning the interest of the people of the region which will be discussed and addressed in the conference before February 15. He said that NERIPSTR has been set up in Guwahati with the objective of imparting training and extending support to all the legislators and officials of the NE Assemblies. As of now all legislators of the different NE states have to attend the trainings, workshops and programmes in Lok Sabha in Delhi. ''Because of the distance and location, we felt it is high time that we should have our own training team in Assam. Therefore, we decided to move a little fast in this matter which the executive council has authorized to initiate the matter at the earliest,'' Lyngdoh said.

''(As) president of NERIPSTR along with the appointed director Heman Das, who is the secretary of the Assam Legislative Assembly, we will initiate and see how this Institute functions at the earliest,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)