Algeria's Sonatrach signs LNG deal with Greece's DEPA

Algeria signed a deal on Thursday to deliver liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes to Greece's DEPA, state energy producer Sonatrach said in a statement. A long-term sale and purchase contract with DEPA has also been extended, Sonatrach said, without indicating the volumes contracted.

Algeria is the top LNG supplier in the Greek market. (Reporting Lamine Chikhi, writing by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Jason Neely)

