Tragedy Strikes: Anthony Joshua Survives Fatal Car Accident in Nigeria

British former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua has been discharged from a hospital following a car accident in Nigeria's Ogun State. The incident tragically led to the deaths of two of his friends, as confirmed by state governments on Wednesday.

The governments of Lagos and Ogun states reported that Joshua, though emotionally shaken by the loss of his close friends, was considered clinically fit to recover from home after sustaining minor injuries in the accident.

The collision occurred on Monday and involved the vehicle carrying Joshua, leading to the demise of his friends and teammates. As he begins his recuperation, Joshua remains heavy-hearted over the tragic incident.