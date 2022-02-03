Circular for star rating of environmental clearances to ensure ease of doing business: Minister

Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav on Thursday said his ministry's new circular for star rating of environmental clearances by states is to ensure ease of doing business and does not want the states to grant any exemptions while giving such clearances.

Replying to a supplementary question during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, he said the circular is only aimed at helping promote investment in the country and will help the states improve their administrative functioning.

Yadav said the circular pertains to environment impact assessment and is a new process adopted by the ministry.

The ministry's circular is to come out with a star rating of environmental clearances by different states.

''It is not compulsory on our part, but we have brought this to make a neutral assessment of all environmental clearances so that the investors are facilitated,'' the minister said.

He said there is a need to ensure ease of doing business for bringing in green investment.

''The circular does not speak in any manner about providing any kind of relaxation but it is necessary for ensuring ease of doing business,'' Yadav asserted, adding that this will help the states improve their administrative functioning to attract more investment.

This, he said, will also ensure that no forest laws are violated and the forests are preserved.

The ministry has brought a new star-rating system to speed up the process of granting environmental clearances and many states are opposing the move.

