Two terrorists neutralised in encounter at Srinagar's Zakura

Two terrorists of terror outfit LeT/TRF were neutralised by Srinagar Police after an encounter broke out in the Zakura area of Srinagar City on Saturday morning, informed IGP Kashmir. One of the killed terrorists has been identified as Ikhlaq Hajam, who was also involved in the recent killing of HC Ali Mohammad at Hassanpora, Anantnag, added the IGP.

