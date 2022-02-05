Left Menu

Two terrorists neutralised in encounter at Srinagar's Zakura

Two terrorists of terror outfit LeT/TRF were neutralised by Srinagar Police after an encounter broke out in the Zakura area of Srinagar City on Saturday morning, informed IGP Kashmir.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 05-02-2022 06:05 IST
Two terrorists neutralised in encounter at Srinagar's Zakura
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two terrorists of terror outfit LeT/TRF were neutralised by Srinagar Police after an encounter broke out in the Zakura area of Srinagar City on Saturday morning, informed IGP Kashmir. One of the killed terrorists has been identified as Ikhlaq Hajam, who was also involved in the recent killing of HC Ali Mohammad at Hassanpora, Anantnag, added the IGP.

Incriminating materials like two pistols were recovered from the terrorists, stated the IGP Kashmir. "Two terrorists of terror outfit LeT/TRF neutralised by Srinagar Police. One of the killed terrorists, Ikhlaq Hajam, was involved in the recent killing of HC Ali Mohd at Hassanpora Anantnag. Incriminating materials including 2 pistols recovered: IGP Kashmir," tweeted Kashmir Police. (ANI)

