Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai denies making accusation of sexual assault
Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai told French newspaper L'Equipe in an interview that she never accused anyone of sexual assault, and that she had deleted her social media post in November that had appeared to make such a claim.
The well-being of Peng, a three-time Olympian, became a matter of concern in November when she appeared to allege on social media that a former Chinese vice premier, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her in the past.
