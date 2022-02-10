BRIEF-Jared Kushner Held Talks With Saudi Arabia's De Facto Ruler And Top Officials From Aramco In Recent Weeks - Bloomberg
Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 16:44 IST
* JARED KUSHNER HELD TALKS WITH SAUDI ARABIA'S DE FACTO RULER AND TOP OFFICIALS FROM ARAMCO IN RECENT WEEKS - BLOOMBERG Further company coverage:
