PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 10

Headlines - Brussels launches first post-Brexit court case against UK https://on.ft.com/3oCcBMa - UK government to pool health and social care budgets in England https://on.ft.com/3BckFYR - WeWork's London Southbank office hits the market for almost $1.35 billion https://on.ft.com/3sxzQbh - Iliad bids more than $12.6 billion for Vodafone's Italian business https://on.ft.com/34HygeC Overview - In a move that can exacerbate tensions between London and Brussels, the European Commission launched the first post-Brexit court case against the UK. - UK's health secretary Sajid Javed and levelling-up secretary, Michale Gove on Thursday jointly published a plan to ensure seamless working between the NHS and social care sector in England.

- UK's health secretary Sajid Javed and levelling-up secretary, Michale Gove on Thursday jointly published a plan to ensure seamless working between the NHS and social care sector in England. - An office formerly leased by WeWork is now hitting the London market with a price tag of 1 billion pounds ($1.35 billion).

- French billionaire Xavier Niel has made a bid to buy Vodafone's Italian business through his telecom group. Iliad for more than 11 billion euros ($12.56 billion). ($1 = 0.7390 pounds) ($1 = 0.8758 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

