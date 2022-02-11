Left Menu

Assam Rifles foils cross border smuggling in Manipur, seizes illegal goods worth Rs 16.9 lakh

Assam Rifles foiled a cross border smuggling in Manipur's Tengnoupal district on Friday, and seized illegal goods worth Rs 16.9 lakh.

ANI | Tengnoupal (Manipur) | Updated: 11-02-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 17:47 IST
Seized goods . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Rifles foiled a cross border smuggling in Manipur's Tengnoupal district on Friday, and seized illegal goods worth Rs 16.9 lakh. The official statement of Assam Rifles read: "During a border domination patrol, troops of Assam Rifles uncovered a large number of packages concealed in thick foliage in the forest near Kwatha village. On thorough search of the packages, illegal goods including foreign cigarettes, cosmetic items and betel nuts were recovered. The smuggled items are assessed to be worth Rs 16.9 lakh."

The recovered items have been handed over to Custom Preventive Force, they said. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

