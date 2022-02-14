Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-EU likely to intensify info finding into Gazprom - source

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 14-02-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 18:10 IST
EU antitrust regulators are likely to intensify information gathering into Gazprom's European businesses, said a person familiar with the regulator's thinking, amid Europe's gas supply crisis.

Last month, EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said she had asked gas companies including Gazprom about tight supplies after accusations the Russian giant was withholding extra production that could be released to lower soaring prices.

Gazprom and the Kremlin have repeatedly denied withholding gas supplies, saying that all firm and long-term obligations have been met. The Russian gas company is supplying gas above contracts when it sees requests, Gazprom has said.

