Italy to pass measures to remedy problems with superbonus scheme - min

Italy's government will bring forward urgent measures to remedy problems with tax breaks offered for energy efficiency and anti-earthquake work on buildings, Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Thursday.
Prime Minister Mario Draghi said in his end of year speech that the Italian tax authority discovered 4 billion euros ($4.6 billion) of suspicious transactions around the incentive scheme. ($1 = 0.8796 euros)
