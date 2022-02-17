Left Menu

Italy to pass measures to remedy problems with superbonus scheme - min

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 17-02-2022 20:49 IST
Italy's government will bring forward urgent measures to remedy problems with tax breaks offered for energy efficiency and anti-earthquake work on buildings, Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi said in his end of year speech that the Italian tax authority discovered 4 billion euros ($4.6 billion) of suspicious transactions around the incentive scheme. ($1 = 0.8796 euros)

