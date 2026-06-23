Evacuation plan through Hormuz for stranded ships in Gulf underway, UN agency says

An evacuation ​plan to enable hundreds of ‌ships with ​some 11,000 seafarers stranded in the Gulf to sail through the Strait of Hormuz is underway after Iran and ‌the U.S. reached a ceasefire deal, the United Nations' shipping agency said on Tuesday. "We have now started contacting the ships to start the evacuation," a spokesperson with the ‌U.N.'s International Maritime Organization (IMO) said, without providing a timeframe.

The IMO said it had ‌secured the necessary safety guarantees and verified conditions for safe navigation. "This large-scale operation will be carried out in close cooperation with Iran, Oman, all other coastal states in the region, the United States and ⁠the ​maritime industry," IMO Secretary-General ⁠Arsenio Dominguez said in a statement.

The evacuation process under the IMO plan, which has been under ⁠discussion for months, will be phased, Oman's defence ministry said separately in an advisory. "Given the elevated ​risk of collision in the current environment, a gradual and controlled evacuation ⁠of vessel traffic is required," it said.

The Omani ministry said the so-called Traffic Separation Scheme was "not safe for ⁠use ​at this time" and two temporary routes to north and south of the scheme could be used for evacuation. "Vessels will be contacted individually and advised of ⁠their allocated transit day by the parties coordinated by IMO," the ministry advisory said.

The scheme, ⁠adopted by the ⁠IMO in 1968, established routing lanes through Iranian and Omani waters in the strait. Floating mines are among the major risks ‌with waters ‌around Hormuz.