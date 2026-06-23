Madrid skyscraper fire is under control, police say
A fire in a 49-storey Madrid skyscraper housing energy company Moeve has been brought under control with no reported injuries, after a partial evacuation and heavy smoke detection.
- Country:
- Spain
A fire that broke out in a Madrid skyscraper on Tuesday afternoon has been brought under control and no one was injured, police told Reuters. The building housing the energy company Moeve, in the capital's financial district, was earlier evacuated after heavy smoke was detected, according to witnesses, one of whom said they had to walk down 34 floors.
One witness told Reuters she saw smoke and smelled fumes before the building's alarm went off. Images captured by witnesses showed smoke coming out of the floors in the middle section of the 49-storey building.
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