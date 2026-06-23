A Fire That Broke Out In A Madrid Skyscraper On Tuesday Afternoon Has Been Brought Under Control And No One Was Injured

A ‌fire that ​broke out in a Madrid skyscraper ‌on Tuesday afternoon has been brought under control and no one was injured, ‌police told Reuters. The building housing ‌the energy company Moeve, in the capital's financial district, was earlier evacuated after ⁠heavy ​smoke ⁠was detected, according to witnesses, one of whom ⁠said they had to walk down 34 ​floors.

One witness told Reuters she ⁠saw smoke and smelled fumes before the ⁠building's ​alarm went off. Images captured by witnesses showed smoke coming out ⁠of the floors in the middle section of ⁠the ⁠49-storey building.