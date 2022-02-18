Left Menu

Delhi: Metro services to remain suspended between Kashmere Gate to Rajiv Chowk on Sunday due to maintenance work

Due to the scheduled track maintenance work at Rajiv Chowk Metro station of Yellow Line, train services will remain suspended between Kashmere Gate to Rajiv Chowk section from the start of revenue services till 6.30 am on February 20, an advisory issued by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
"To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work at Rajiv Chowk Metro station of Yellow Line, train services on the morning of 20th February 2022 (Sunday) on this Line will be briefly regulated as per the following plan," read the advisory.It further said, "Train services will remain suspended between Kashmere Gate to Rajiv Chowk section from the start of revenue services till 06.30 AM. Hence, three Metro stations namely Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar, and New Delhi will remain closed till the resumption of train services in the section i.e., up to 6:30 AM."As per the advisory, the metro services will be available between Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate via the violet line. Passengers can change trains at Central Secretariat and Mandi House and reach Kashmere Gate via violet line, it said.In the rest of the sections of Yellow Line i.e, from Samaypur Badli to Kashmere Gate and Rajiv Chowk to HUDA City Centre, train services will continue to remain available as per routine Sunday timetable during this period, added the DMRC advisory. (ANI)

