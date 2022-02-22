Alvin Botes hosting Colm Brophy for SA-Ireland JCC

International Relations and Cooperation Deputy Minister, Alvin Botes, is today hosting the Irish Minister of State for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora of Ireland, Colm Brophy, for the second South Africa-Ireland Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC).

Tuesday's JCC in Pretoria follows on the successful inaugural meeting held in Dublin in 2019.

"The JCC was established in 2017 through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding at the sixth South Africa-Ireland Partnership Forum (SAIPF) meeting in Pretoria, and represents a deepening of the commitment of both countries to strong bilateral cooperation," said the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) in a statement.

Bilateral relations between South Africa and Ireland are managed through the JCC at the level of Deputy Ministers.

The two countries enjoy a healthy bilateral trade and investment relationship, with both parties recognising that there are great opportunities for further economic cooperation.

Bilateral relations between the two countries remain strong, with the JCC meeting underlining the close ties of friendship between the people of South Africa and Ireland, as well as the common interests and values that the two countries share.

