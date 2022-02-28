Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 19:51 IST
EU launches campaign to create awareness about European agriculture produce in India
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
The European Union has launched a 'More Than Food' campaign to create a range of culinary experiences by bringing alive applications of European food and beverages in Indian cuisine.

The campaign was launched at a recently held virtual tasting session by a European Union delegation to India.

It aims to increase awareness over the EU agricultural products in India by promoting the safety, quality, authenticity, sustainability, and diversity of EU agri-food and beverage products from its 27 member states.

''With a partnership of over 60 years, both India and the EU have maintained robust strategic relations. 'More Than Food' campaign is a step towards strengthening this alliance by increasing awareness about the EU's agricultural produce.

''We want to bring the best of European food and beverages to India and hope the Indian market will enjoy the rich ingredients from Europe,'' said Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of the EU to India and Bhutan.

The campaign's first live 'Do-It-Yourself' tasting session on February 24 saw celebrated chef Ajay Chopra talking about European food's heritage and highlighting different ingredients and their origin stories to the participants.

A curated DIY preparation kit -- including food products from the EU -- were sent to the participants before the event.

''This virtual tasting hosted with importers, distributors and our audience from the HORECA sector allowed us to showcase how they can enjoy these products, knowing they are authentic, of excellent quality, sustainable and safe,'' said Chopra, ambassador for the 'More Than Food' campaign in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

