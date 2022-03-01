Left Menu

Delhi reports 344 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Delhi reported 344 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Tuesday, taking the total number of active cases in the city to 1,769.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 21:04 IST
Delhi reports 344 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi reported 344 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Tuesday, taking the total number of active cases in the city to 1,769. Delhi government said in its health bulletin that the positivity rate is at 0.80 per cent.

Four deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 26,126 with 416 more recoveries. Delhi's health bulletin also informed that the national capital presently has 4581 containment zones.

The bulletin said 416 patients were discharged, taking the total figure to 18,32,341. In the national capital, 42,947 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and with this the total number of tests conducted so far reached 3,64,22,890. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022