VP Naidu releases booklet on 75 years of History of Sir C R Reddy College

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today emphasized the need for revisiting our history textbooks with an Indian perspective in order to instill a sense of pride in our glorious cultural heritage among the younger generation.

Addressing the 75th Anniversary Celebrations of Sir C R Reddy Educational Institutions, Eluru in Andhra Pradesh today, the Vice President reminded the students that India was once known as a 'Vishwa Guru' and called upon them to revisit our roots and protect and preserve our tradition and culture.

Emphasizing the need to re-establish ourselves, he urged everyone to strive hard to develop India into a powerful India that is free from hunger, corruption and there should be no discrimination against anybody. "Everything cannot be left to the Government alone, rather, individuals, industry, philanthropists, and civil society – all must come together to bring about the desired change," he said.

Stressing the need for value-based education, the Vice President said that education should be treated as a mission for promotion of the nation. Highlighting the role of 'Guru' in Indian tradition, he asked the students to always remember the contribution of their teachers in their lives.

Talking about ethics in politics, Shri Naidu urged the people to select and elect their representatives on the basis of 4Cs - Character, Calibre, Conduct, and Capacity to strengthen democracy and discourage other 4Cs—caste, cash, community and criminality.

Praising NEP-2020 for its focus on education in mother tongue, the Vice President opined that one must learn as many languages as possible, but primacy should be given to building a strong foundation in the mother tongue first. He further underscored the need to transform teaching methodologies to make universities thriving hubs of knowledge and innovation and appealed to all states and educational institutions to implement NEP-2020 in letter and spirit.

Sharing his success mantra with students, Shri Naidu emphasized the need for dedication, perseverance, hard work, discipline, self-belief and a strong will to achieve excellence and reach one's goal. "Please remember that be it studies or sports, a champion is not made in a day," he added.

The Vice President urged educational institutions to give equal importance to studies, sports, co-curricular and recreational activities. He wanted the young students to inculcate the spirit of service in line with age old Indian philosophy of share & care.

Recalling the contribution of Sri Cattamanchi Ramalinga Reddy, the distinguished educationist and the then Vice-Chancellor, Andhra University, the Vice President said that people will forever remain grateful to him for his work in furthering the cause of education in Andhra Pradesh. He also lauded Sir CR Reddy for his efforts to ensure education to all sections of the society and urged the youth to take inspiration from his life and build an India that will be free from every type of discrimination.

On this occasion, the Vice President also unveiled the statue of Shri Maganti Ravindranath Chowdary and released a booklet on 75 years of History of Sir C R Reddy College.

Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Mayor, Eluru Corporation, Smt. Shaik Noorjahan, MP, Eluru, Sri Kotagiri Sridhar, President, Sir CRR Educational Institutions, Shri Alluri Indra Kumar, Principal, Dr. K.A. Rama Raju, Secretary, Sir CRR Educational Institutions, Dr. M.B.S.V Prasad, teachers, students, and others attended the event.

(With Inputs from PIB)