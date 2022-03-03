Cambodia, UNESCO produce short video to promote richness of site of Koh Ker

On the occasion of the National Culture Day in Cambodia on 3 March 2022, the National Authority for Preah Vihear, Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts, and UNESCO have produced a short video to shed light on the richness of the site of Koh Ker and featuring some of the most iconic landscapes, sculptures, man-made pond called Rahal, and temples such as Prasat Srut and Prasat Prang of the Prasat Thom complex.

Koh Ker, Archaeological Site of Ancient Lingapura or Chok Gargyar is one of the most significant cultural heritage sites in Cambodia, which comprises 169 archeological remains and 76 temples while continuing to be a place of worship for the local community. This footage also showcases joint efforts made by the Royal Government of Cambodia and the local community to protect and maintain the value of the site.

UNESCO has been working actively with the Royal Government of Cambodia and civil society to leverage cultural heritage – sites and objects as well as intangible and underwater heritage – and the creative and cultural industries for sustainable development. Home to a rich collection of diverse cultural heritage and dynamic creative sectors, Cambodia has three World Heritage Sites (Angkor, Preah Vihear, and Sambor Prei Kuk), and five Intangible Cultural Heritage elements (Royal Ballet of Cambodia, Sbek Thom, Tugging rituals and games, Chapei Dang Veng, and Lkhon Khol of Wat Svay Andet) inscribed on the UNESCO lists. In 2021, Cambodia successfully submitted the nomination dossier of Koh Ker for potential inscription on the World Heritage list, which shall be evaluated by the World Heritage Committee in June 2022.