Germany hopes for first LNG terminals in two years

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-03-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 20:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Germany hopes to have its first two liquified natural gas (LNG) terminals ready to unload imported gas on the country's coast in two years, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Tuesday. "We totally agree that the construction of electricity networks, LNG terminals and renewable energy must be done at 'Tesla speed'," Habeck said after talks with the energy ministers of Germany's 16 states about exploding energy prices.

Asked what he meant with "Tesla speed," Habeck said he was referring to the two years it took Tesla Inc to complete construction of its gigafactory near Berlin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

