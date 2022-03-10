France says window closing to reach Iran nuclear deal

France's foreign ministry said on Thursday that the opportunity to reach a deal on reviving the 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and world powers was closing and called on all sides to take a responsible approach to reach an agreement.

"We are very close to an agreement, but the window of opportunity is closing," Foreign ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre told reporters in a daily briefing.

"We are concerned about the risks that additional delays pose to the possibility of concluding. Together with our E3 partners, we call on all parties to take a responsible approach and make the decisions necessary to conclude this agreement."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)