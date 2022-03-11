Left Menu

Students from Assam evacuated from Ukraine to be housed in Delhi's Assam House

The 16 students from Assam, who arrived at the Delhi airport earlier today from Sumy in war-torn Ukraine, will be housed at the Assam House in the national capital till their travel to Guwahati is arranged, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 11-03-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 13:31 IST
Students from Assam evacuated from Ukraine to be housed in Delhi's Assam House
A total of 16 Assam students evacuated from Ukraine (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The 16 students from Assam, who arrived at the Delhi airport earlier today from Sumy in war-torn Ukraine, will be housed at the Assam House in the national capital till their travel to Guwahati is arranged, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday. "We welcome 16 of our students studying at Sumy State University, Ukraine after being evacuated by MEA. They were received at Delhi by Assam Bhawan officials. They will be staying at Assam House, New Delhi till their travel to Guwahati is arranged by us," Assam CM tweeted.

For the last several days, Sumy has been witnessing heavy shelling and intense exchange of fire between Russians and Ukrainian forces. ANI had previously reported that arrangements for the evacuation of stranded Indian students were made on both sides of Ukraine as well as the Russian border.

Ukrainian drivers were not willing to drive towards the Russian side. However, local arrangements for buses were made. ANI learnt from sources that India demanded escort from Ukraine and it was provided after some delay. Red Cross also helped and humanitarian passage for all international students was created and students were finally evacuated. They were asked to maintain radio silence until they crossed the danger zone.

India has brought back over 20,000 stranded citizens from the war-torn country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

