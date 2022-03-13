Left Menu

4 terrorists detained in Madhya Pradesh for preparing remote base for sleeper cells

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Madhya Pradesh has detained four Bangladeshi nationals allegedly associated with a terror group Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 13-03-2022 22:10 IST
The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Madhya Pradesh has detained four Bangladeshi nationals allegedly associated with a terror group Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB). As per an official statement, these four Bangladeshi nationals were involved in preparing a remote base for sleeper cells.

The accused persons have been identified as Fazhar Ali alias Mehmood (32), Mohd Aqeel alias Ahmed (24), Zahooruddin alias Ibrahim alias Milon Pathan alias Jauhar Ali (28) and Fazhar Zainul Abdeen alias Akram Al Hasan alias Hussain. A huge amount of radical literature, electronic equipment and suspicious documents were recovered from their hideout during the raid. (ANI)

