Ahead of Holi, Khatu Shyam Ji Nishan Yatra begins in Assam's Nagaon

Ahead of Holi, Khatu Shyam Ji Nishan Yatra began in Nagaon, Assam to mark pre-Holi festivities in the city on Sunday.

ANI | Nagaon (Assam) | Updated: 14-03-2022 09:23 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 09:23 IST
Visual from Khatu Shyam Ji Nishan Yatra (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of Holi, Khatu Shyam Ji Nishan Yatra began in Nagaon, Assam to mark pre-Holi festivities in the city on Sunday. "About 1500 devotees take part in this procession which continues for 3-4 days," a devotee said.

"Due to two years of COVID-19 pandemic, the yatra had not taken place. So now it's open and there will be a 'padayatra'. We will walk on foot for around 3 km and offer prayers in the temple," he added. "The Shyam temple was built in Nagaon. People have had immense faith in the temple. Today, the rath yatra will be taken out. People from all age groups will participate in this Rath Yatra, people from all districts of Assam have come to take part in the Rath Yatra," said Ajay Mittal, a devotee. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

