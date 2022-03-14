Left Menu

SKM meets to review progress on promises made by Centre to farmers

A day-long meeting of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha SKM to review the progress made so far by the Centre on the promises made to farmers, including setting up a panel on MSP, and decide the future course of action began on Monday in the city.

SKM meets to review progress on promises made by Centre to farmers
A day-long meeting of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to review the progress made so far by the Centre on the promises made to farmers, including setting up a panel on MSP, and decide the future course of action began on Monday in the city. The closed-door meeting is being held at the Gandhi Peace Foundation at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg and will continue till 5 pm.

The SKM had spearheaded a year-long agitation against the Centre's three farm laws. It had suspended the stir on December 9 last year after the government revoked the contentious laws and agreed to consider its six other demands, including withdrawal of cases registered against farmers during the agitation, a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) and compensation for kin of farmers who died during the protest.

According to an SKM functionary, the agenda of the meeting is to review the progress made on the assurance letter given by the government on December 9, 2021, to the SKM, the national action plan on the issue of MSP and in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

A scheme for building a memorial for the farmers who died during the agitation against the agricultural laws will also be discussed during the meeting, he said.

''A roadmap will be decided to pressure the central government to ensure a legal guarantee on minimum support price and the fulfilment of other demands,'' he added.

Internal issues of the SKM such as rules and regulations, the current status of funds and a decision on farmers' unions that contested the Punjab Assembly polls will also be discussed during the meeting.

